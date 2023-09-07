Olivia Rodrigo Returning to MTV VMAs Stage for a Special Performance

Get excited, music lovers -- one of the biggest nights for music and music videos is shaping up to be an unforgettable one!

After making her debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo is returning for a special performance at this year's ceremony.

But she's not the only big name! Also this week, a few stars who will be presenting were announced, including Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

As for the performers, Lil Wayne, a nominee this year for Best Hip-Hop, will make a long-awaited return to the VMAs stage with his first performance in more than a decade. The rapper will perform his new single, "Kat Food," live for the first time come Sept. 12.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who will be honored with the Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award, will both also perform during the award show for the first time in nearly two decades.

The list of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performances does not stop there. MTV revealed Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will take the stage for their own performances inside New Jersey's Prudential Center.

It was previously announced Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids are set to entertain viewers across the country during the awards show.

Lovato returns for her first VMAs performance in six years, which comes mere days before she drops her highly anticipated new album, REVAMPED. The new album features rock versions of her hit songs, including the recently released rock versions of "Confident," "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Slash.

The award-winning singer has previously been nominated 14 times and is up for two categories this year: Best Pop and Video for Good.

Taking a break from her first-ever stadium tour, Karol G will make her debut on the MTV VMAs stage and compete for her first win in three categories, including Artist of the Year.

Måneskin makes their return after their history-making win for Best Alternative last year. This time around, the globally dominating rockers set their much-anticipated return to the storied MTV stage for the world premiere performance of their forthcoming new single, "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)," dropping Sept. 1. The group is also up for Best Rock, again setting records as the first Italian act to be nominated for two consecutive years in a main show category.

Global K-Pop mavens Stray Kids will also be making their debut, marking their first time performing at the VMAs with the U.S. broadcast premiere of "S-CLASS," off their latest record-breaking #1 album, 5-STAR. The group is in the running to claim their first MTV Moon Person for Best K-Pop, the same category which earned them their first VMAs nomination last year.

MTV previously revealed the nominees for this year's festivities, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations and SZA following up with six total nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith trail close behind with five noms each.

Additionally, this year's VMAs will also see a record-setting 35 first-time nominees, including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, Reneé Rapp, and many others.

Last year, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J emceed the VMAs, but as of now, no host has been announced for the 2023 Video Music Awards. It's also unclear how the ongoing writer's strike will impact the awards show, though it's possible they'll go the unscripted route, similar to the 2023 Tony Awards.

While many awards shows recruit critics to determine winners, MTV puts the power in the public's hands to decide who is the best of the best for the year.

Fans can find out who reigns supreme when the VMAs air Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. And follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

