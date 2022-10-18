Olivia Wilde has a salad dressing recipe to share with fans. The filmmaker took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to post a choice excerpt of seeming significance from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn.

The page she shared -- which hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband, which he is unaware of -- also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy," the excerpt details. "This makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugola and watercress and endive."

This particular excerpt seems particularly significant, coming on the heels of an interview a former nanny for Wilde and her ex, Jason Sudeikis, gave to The Daily Mail earlier this week.

The interview -- filed with what the former couple said were "false and scurrilous accusations" -- revolved around the dissolution of Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship, and Wilde's subsequent romance with Harry Styles.

The nanny -- who looked after the former couple's children, Otis, 8 and Daisy, 6, for over three years -- claimed that Sudeikis became infuriated after seeing Wilde prepare a salad for Styles with her "special dressing" in the family kitchen, leaving him ranting furiously at her and filming the encounter.

The nanny claimed the Ted Lasso star then tried to prevent Wilde from leaving by lying underneath her car. The nanny reiterated repeatedly that Sudeikis was particularly upset that Wilde was sharing her "special dressing" with the pop singer and future star of her film, Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde and Sudeikis have staunchly denied the claims made by their former nanny in no uncertain terms.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the exes said in a joint statement shared with ET on Monday. "Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

While Wilde's post has led some to speculate that this may be the dressing the nanny was referring to, Wilde has not commented directly, and others has suggested she is simply poking fun at the viral coverage of the nanny's comments.

For more on the ongoing drama, see the video below.

