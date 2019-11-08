Olivia Wilde is sharing why she thinks it’s so important that sexual references and scenes aren’t cut from her film, Booksmart.

Wilde, 35, recently tweeted about her disappointment in Delta Airlines for censoring a lesbian sex scene and words like "vagina" and "genitals" in a version of the film screening on the airline.

"I finally had the chance to watch an edited version of Booksmart on a flight to see exactly what had been censored," tweeted Wilde, who directed the film. "Turns out some airlines work with a third-party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is ... female sexuality?"

"What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women?” she continued. “That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful? I urge every airline, especially those who pride themselves on inclusivity, to stop working with this third party company, and trust the parental advisory warning to allow viewers to opt out if they choose."

The scene and references are now said to have been added back into the film.

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the actress at Thursday’s SAG-AFRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where she explained further why she thinks the censorship was cause for concern.

“I'm hoping they all got put back because I know the sex scene is back in there, but it's more than about sex,” said Wilde, whose fiance, Jason Sudeikis, stars in the film. “It's about putting back the word ‘vagina,’ which is not an obscenity.”

Booksmart centers on two high school nerds who decide to live it up before graduation, which leads to one of them engaging in sexual activity with another female student while out at a party.

As for whether fans can expect a sequel, Wilde said it would be a “dream” to get the Booksmart gang back together.

“Oh my gosh, Booksmarter? I mean, what a dream it would be to go back,” she said. “I love that cast so, so much. I mean, thinking about SAG and this community, it was a group of actors who worked so well together. They're extraordinary, they're so talented, I'm so proud of them.”



Wilde previously spoke with ET about how she brought the lesbian sex scene in Booksmart to life. Check out the interview below.

