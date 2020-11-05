Olivia Wilde'sDon't Worry Darling has temporarily shut down production due to coronavirus concerns.

ET has learned that a team member from the production of the New Line film has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation. Out of an abundance of caution, the film has paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines.

Don't Worry Darling, Wilde's second time directing a film after 2019's critically acclaimed Booksmart, is a psychological thriller centering on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s. The A-list cast includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself has a supporting role.

Last March, Wilde talked to ET about the incredible response she received for her directorial debut Booksmart.

"I believe in it so much, but you never know [how people will react]," she said. "You are working on it in your own bubble. It was incredible to let the egg hatch into the world and have someone say they also felt it resonated. I have been working really hard on it and I am excited."

Meanwhile, Wilde's directing career is definitely blossoming. In August, the mother of two seemingly teased her involvement in an upcoming female-focused superhero movie, after she reposted a Deadline tweet that mentioned that she had closed a deal to direct and develop an upcoming Marvel film. Additionally, Wilde also alluded to her new project by sharing a photo of her 6-year-old son with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, Otis, wearing a Spider-Man suit.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Wilde Details Exactly How She Brought Lesbian Sex Scene to Life in 'Booksmart' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Olivia Wilde Details Exactly How She Brought Lesbian Sex Scene to Life in 'Booksmart' (Exclusive)

Jason Sudeikis on How Olivia Wilde Helped Inspire His Apple TV+ Series

Olivia Wilde Says Getting Censored 'Booksmart' Scenes Back on Airlines Was About More Than Sex (Exclusive)

Olivia Wilde on the Easter Eggs in 'Booksmart,' Including a Tribute to Her Daughter (Exclusive)

Related Gallery