Take a deep breath, On My Blockfans -- it looks like things are about to get even more intense!

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the first look at the upcoming new season of the fan-favorite comedy series -- which follows a group of friends as they face family life, high school drama and gang violence in the inner city -- debuting a premiere date announcement video and photos for season 3, which premieres on Netflix on March 11.

The clip begins on a large, ominous knife, which is polished and placed on a silver platter. After being walked through a lavish mansion -- in which several exotic, taxidermied animals are on display -- the knife is delivered poolside to a mysterious woman, who claps her bejeweled hands to reveal Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Monse (Sierra Capri) and Ruby (Jason Genao), unmasked from beneath their black hoods.

It seems the upcoming eight-episode season will pick up right where season 2 left off -- after the crew was snatched off the street in broad daylight. But who's the mastermind behind their kidnapping? And what is her motivation?

Check out the teaser trailer and promo photos from On My Block season 3 -- which also stars Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine and Julio Macias as Oscar -- below:

ET spoke with executive producers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft -- who co-created the series with showrunner and EP Lauren Iungerich -- last spring, following the jaw-dropping season 2 finale, where they opened up about the decision to end the season on such a major cliff-hanger for the four friends, particularly after Monse had taken the step of declaring her independence from the group.

"We wrote to this kind of wild and unexpected ending to season 2, and that went through a lot of machinations. I mean, there was a lot," Gonzalez recalled. "Breaking episode 10, the three of us, Lauren, Jeremy and I, we spent a lot of time specifically on the final three or four minutes of that. Because it's very, very difficult. Lauren did a great job with Monse's speech when she walks away, and again, it speaks to her empowerment, it speaks to where she's going on her journey. But it went through different machinations in terms of how we were going to end the episode and the season."

"You can't write the end of season 2 if you don't know where you're going with season 3," Haft added, confirming that there are clues for fans in the final episodes of the second season -- including a possible hint about Monse's father's past involvement with the Prophets gang. "There are some throwaway lines that if you go back and rewatch the series, or rewatch those last several episodes, you can kind of see where we're going."

Season 3 of On My Block premieres on Netflix on March 11.

