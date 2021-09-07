'On My Block' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: See First Photos
'On My Block' Cast Reacts to That Time Jump and Teases Season 4 …
Sydney Sweeney on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and THAT Finale (Exclus…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Bares All’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Wrestling and Musical…
'The Good Doctor': Shaun Has Sex on the Brain in This Season 4 D…
Jeff Corwin Teases Heartwarming Rescues on New Series ‘Wildlife …
'Chesapeake Shores' Cast Dishes on Season 5 Romances and the End…
Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’s Historic Casting and Reacts to ‘Interes…
Jesse Palmer Teases ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Drama and How It Was C…
Bowen Yang on Making Emmy History With 'SNL' Nomination and Cast…
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
'The Voice' Season 21: Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean on Their …
'BET Presents: The Encore' Singers on Possible Season 2, Nivea a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Reveals that Jovi Took Her to a Strip Club…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Beyonce Talks Fame, Teases New Music in Rare Interview
Jason Momoa Talks 'Aquaman 2,' Sweet Girl' and Dad Life (Exclusi…
On My Block's farewell season has a premiere date.
Netflix will drop all 10 episodes of the series' fourth and final season on Monday, Oct. 4, the streamer announced Tuesday.
A coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city, season 4 finds the group two years later -- having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.
Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias return to cap off the series.
Netflix also premiered the first photos from the final season. See them below.
The cast discussed the surprising two-year time jump, which revealed that the friends had splintered. "It's probably one of the most realistic endings that I think we've had," Capri told ET last March of the season 3 finale's last scene. "People evolve and they grow, and sometimes they grow apart. The way that you were two years ago is different [from how you are now]."
"I hope there's a reason to bring us together," Garcia said of her hopes for season 4.
For more on On My Block, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'On My Block' Cast and Creators Tease What's to Come in Season 3
'On My Block' Cast Talks Season 3's Surprise Ending and What's to Come in Season 4
'On My Block' Season 3: See the Ominous Teaser Trailer and First-Look Photos