The Alvarez family is back and more hilarious than ever!

In less than a week, One Day at a Time makes its return to its new home, Pop TV, and a new trailer released on Thursday teases what to expect from the beloved and wild characters fans can't get enough of.

Inspired by Norman Lear's beloved 1975 sitcom of the same name, the sitcom follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family as they deal with life, love and living together. From the show's trailer, fans can see that the 13-episode fourth season has plenty in store, as Penelope (Justina Machado) explores a "surprising relationship," her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno), experiences a crisis of faith, her daughter, Elena (Isabella Gomez), starts to prepare for college and her son, Alex (Marcel Ruiz), begins dating. The series also stars Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell and India de Beaufort.

ET was on the set of season four of One Day at a Time, where Moreno opened up about reviving the show after its cancellation, Lydia’s love life and why she feels so grateful to be a working actress at 88.

"We are deliriously happy," the iconic actress told ET's Deidre Behar about the renewal. "The show has gotten even better."

See more in the video below.

One Day at a Time season four premieres March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Pop.

