'One Day at a Time' Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

The wait is almost over, One Day at a Time familia!

The acclaimed comedy will be returning for season four on Tuesday, March 24, making its debut on Pop TV after being canceled on Netflix following its third season.

The show will continue on at that time slot -- following new episodes from Schitt's Creek's final season -- before moving to 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning April 14.

Filming begins in Los Angeles next week.

One Day at a Time, which is inspired by Norman Lear's beloved 1975 sitcom of the same name, follows the Cuban American Alvarez family as they deal with life, love and living together. The 13-episode fourth season has plenty in store, as Penelope (Justina Machado) explores a "surprising relationship," her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno), experiences a crisis of faith, her daughter, Elena (Isabella Gomez), starts to prepare for college and her son, Alex (Marcel Ruiz), begins dating. The series also stars Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell and India de Beaufort.

"The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling," Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said in a press release on the new season. "The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV."

ET spoke with the One Day at a Time cast at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, where they were feeling "optimistic" about finding a new home following their Netflix cancellation.

"I mean, how could we not [be] with the kind of attention the population has given us?" executive producer Brent Miller said at the time. "There's a rabid fan base out there and they want to see the Alvarez family continue. So, I think the networks will see that and I think, in time, we'll all know."

"Shows are canceled every day and nobody cares, so we're aware of that and we're so grateful to our community," fellow EP Gloria Calderon Kellett added. "And I think it really speaks to this moment in time where we are speaking for so many communities that are demonized, that are not getting enough love."

"We are showing an LGBTQ teen. We are showing a veteran mother. We are showing a Latinx family with love and warmth and goodness," she continued of the show. "These are proud Americans that are a vibrant part of our society."

