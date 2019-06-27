'One Day at a Time' Revived for Season 4 at Pop TV

Dale, Pop TV, dale!

One Day at a Timehas officially been revived for a fourth season after Netflix canceled the critically acclaimed sitcom in March. A new, 13-episode season will debut exclusively on Pop in 2020, before airing on CBS later in the year.

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” said Pop TV President Brad Schwartz in a press release. “If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

One Day at a Time is inspired by legendary producer Norman Lear's 1975 CBS sitcom of the same name and follows a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. The series stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and EGOT legend Rita Moreno.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” said Lear, who also serves as an executive producer on the new series. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a canceled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day at a Time,” remarked executive producers and co-showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

Calderón Kellett also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Dale #ODAAT Dale!! Can't keep a good Cuban-American or a good show -- down! Grateful to @PopTV & @SPTV."

When ET's Denny Directo caught up with the cast and creators at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles in March, they said they were remaining "optimistic" about the show finding a second life after cancellation.

"Shows are canceled every day and nobody cares, so we're aware of that and we're so grateful to our community," Calderon Kellett said. "And I think it really speaks to this moment in time where we are speaking for so many communities that are demonized, that are not getting enough love."

"We are showing an LGBTQ teen. We are showing a veteran mother. We are showing a Latinx family with love and warmth and goodness," she continued of the show, which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the ceremony. "These are proud Americans that are a vibrant part of our society."

I can’t believe I’m typing this, but... we did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th season on @PopTV!!!!! what tHE FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!! #SaveODAAT ➡️ #MoreODAAT 🤯😭🎉💘🤪💃🏽❣️ pic.twitter.com/dZ8dbB8NmC — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) June 27, 2019

HI HELLO DANCING RIGHT INTO OUR NEW HOME!! 👇🏼💃🏽🎉 #MoreODAAThttps://t.co/POLuCx8EPz — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) June 27, 2019

WE’RE BACK!!!!!!! ONE DAY AT A TIME found a new amazing home on @PopTV Thank you all for everything you did to make this happen. Can’t wait to keep invading the Alvarez family’s personal space. #MoreODAAT — Todd Grinnell 🦋 (@toddgrinnell) June 27, 2019

And they say miracles don’t happen. From what I know ... it took a village. A lot of us who work on this show and love it. And all of you who have loved this show and MADE IT HAPPEN. — Stephen Tobolowsky (@Tobolowsky) June 27, 2019

