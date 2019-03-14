Netflix Cancels 'One Day at a Time'

Netflix's comedy, One Day at a Time, has been canceled after three seasons.

Co-creator Mike Royce made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday and said the streaming service broke the news to him and co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett on Wednesday night. One Day at a Time was a Latina-led update of the classic sitcom that premiered in 1975 on CBS, and the series' original creator, Norman Lear, was also involved in the project.

"We had the time of our lives making this show," Royce wrote in a message on behalf of both him and Kellett. "We worked with the best, most giving and talented cast, writers and crew ever, as well as the incomparable Norman Lear. So while our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with appreciation for this amazing experience."

Royce also noted that Netflix's cancellation may not mean the end of the show and that he and Kellett were looking for other outlets for the comedy.

"Along with our studio Sony, we will be exploring other places where One Day at a Time can live, and with any luck we'll find one," the message reads. "Either way our three seasons will always exist and be there for you and for us."

"In the meantime, we want to thank everyone who watched," the message concludes. "We love you. Familia Para Siempre."

One Day at a Time depicted the everyday life of a Cuban-American family and often focused on important issues that face the Hispanic community and families in general. The show starred Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Machado commented on the news on Thursday.

"I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez," she tweeted. "I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories .Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia ❤️."

ET spoke with Gomez last month at the season three premiere of the show, and she talked about the responsibility of playing a queer character on TV.

"[I take it] so seriously that it's a little overwhelming, especially because I'm an ally and I'm not actually a person who is living through all of this," Gomez said. "It's a little scary, because I haven't lived it personally, and I want to make sure I'm representing it accurately. So, I've just tried to be the best ally I can be, and to try to listen a lot, and make sure I'm getting all kinds of perspectives."

"But [playing this character is] very important, because I also understand what it means in the sense of, I haven't seen Latinx representation, and I know how great it feels to see that," she continued. "So to know that I am that for another community, it's rough, but it's awesome."

