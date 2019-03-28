The One Day at a Time cast hasn't given up hope that their show will find a new home.

Fans were devastated when Netflix announced the cancellation of the family comedy earlier this month, just weeks after the premiere of its third season. As Ruiz told ET's Cassie DiLaura at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, he and his co-stars are staying positive.

"It was very surprising when we found out about the cancellation of One Day at a Time, because it's like losing your family," he confessed. "They're like family to me, and our chemistry is amazing, and it's already been three years, and I don't think about being without them. So, it was crazy."

The 15-year-old actor, who starred as Alex in the series alongside Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez and more, said that One Day at a Time's cancellation has a silver lining.

"Our fans got to show how much they loved the show and how much they cared about the show, and it was a moment for Netflix to see that, and also for other networks to see that," he explained. "So, we're waiting [to see if it gets picked up somewhere else], and it will be beautiful if we find a new home."

For now, Ruiz is focused on his next project, Breakthrough, in which he stars as St. Louis teenager who made a miraculous recovery after slipping through an icy lake. Steph Curry -- Ruiz's favorite basketball player -- serves as an executive producer on the film, which made the actor's first movie that much sweeter.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"That's like, a dream," he raved. "The best thing was when I met him, and he was like, 'Whoa, I saw your basketball skills.' Because I play basketball in the movie, and just to hear that he liked me playing basketball is like, the craziest thing ever. Just meeting him, he's such a humble guy."

Ruiz is looking forward to fans seeing a different side of him in Breakthrough.

"It's very different from One Day at a Time. One Day at a Time, it can make you cry and laugh, which it's kind of like this movie, but it's based on a true story and that's what I loved about it," he expressed. "It's about the obstacles that the family has to go through and the power of a community coming together."

ET was with the One Day at a Time cast at their premiere last month. Watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Netflix Cancels 'One Day at a Time'

'One Day at a Time' Star Isabella Gomez on Responsibility of Playing a Queer Character on TV

9 Life Lessons Learned on 'One Day at a Time'

Related Gallery