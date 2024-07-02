We're only gettin' older, baby.

Louis Tomlinson is entering his silver fox era. During the last weekend in June, the former One Direction member had fans swooning at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, where he embraced a new direction of his hair -- going gray. Peeking through the 32-year-old's shaggy brunette hair were wisps of gray strands, mostly on the sides.

Tomlinson was at the festival with a group of friends and his sister, Lottie. The "Back to You" singer and his crew made headlines for bringing a TV into the festival to watch the England football club's UEFA match. When an interview with Tomlinson for BBC about the decision to bring a TV went viral, his natural gray hair did as well.

Fans were quick to notice the new look and started freaking out on X (formerly Twitter). Some were surprised at how quickly he was going gray, but most comments affirmed his silver fox status.

"My man is getting more SEXY," one fan wrote.

"unfortunate update: i was sadly diagnosed with a condition of loving louis tomlinson and his grey hair too much and to make matters worse it's uncurable so i have to live with it for the rest of time," another fan tweeted.

Fans begged for more photos.

"GIVE US THE PHOTO DUMP KING!!!" one fan commented in all caps underneath Tomlinson's tweet on Monday that read, "What an amazing 5 days! Thank you @glastonbury for the memories!"

Other fans are being driven crazy at just how fast the night changes.

"louis tomlinson having gray hair is making me feel 500 years old," someone tweeted.

Whether his hair is gray or brown, Tomlinson will always have the support of his Directioners.

