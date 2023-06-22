Louis Tomlinson Concertgoers Hit With Hail at Colorado's Red Rocks, Seven Hospitalized
Louis Tomlinson has nothing but love for his fans after his concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre had to be canceled due to severe weather.
On Wednesday, the former One Direction singer was forced to cancel his show after an unexpected hailstorm hit the area and injured some concertgoers. Tomlinson took to Twitter to lend his support.
"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok," the "Bigger Than Me" singer wrote. "I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!."
Prior to Tomlinson taking the stage, concertgoers were waiting for the singer at the outside venue when it began to hail. Seven people had to be transported to the hospital, and 90 were treated for cuts, bruises and broken bones at the scene.
In an interview with CBS Colorado, one person opened up about the frantic moments.
"We didn't expect it to happen. It was just like, 'Oh, warning, take shelter,' then all of a sudden, boom!" Mikayla Ingram told the outlet.
Tomlinson is currently on the Faith in the Future World Tour in support of his album of same name. The tour's next stop is Seattle, Washington, on Saturday.
