It was a scary scene in West Hollywood on Sunday, as a car crashed into the front of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, PUMP.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. local time, when a silver Ferrari crashed through the glass barricade in front of the outdoor patio seating area and through the window under one of the WeHo hot spot's black awnings near the front door. ET has reached out to local police for more information on the accident.

Ken Todd, Vanderpump's husband and business partner, tells ET, "A Ferrari slammed through PUMP at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. One girl was slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts. We are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch."

The restaurant is frequently featured on the Bravo reality series, Vanderpump Rules, which follows the lives of Vanderpump, Todd and their employees at PUMP, as well as their other restaurants: SUR, Villa Blanca and Tom Tom.

ET spoke with the veteran cast members -- which includes Katie Maloney-Schwartz and her husband, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, newlyweds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa herself -- at BravoCon, Bravo’s first-ever fan convention in New York City in November, and got their take on the new cast of "SUR-vers" joining the show in their upcoming eighth season.

"All of our new cast members are all really great," Sandoval proclaimed. "What's really a stickler for me is, when somebody comes on our show, because we're so open and honest and connected, that they be the same way. They be revealing, they open up, they connect and be honest. And I think that, you know, these new people really do that, they really open themselves up and I mean, honestly, I feel like this is probably gonna be one of our best seasons yet, seriously."

"The new cast is great, without a doubt, and they added so much to the season, but, you know, we're the OGs," Schwartz added. "We kinda have the-- even before the show, we had lightning in the bottle, like, our little group of friends."

See more from the cast in the video below. Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

