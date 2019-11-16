Lisa Vanderpump has put the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind her.

"That was then, this is now," the reality star told ET's Brice Sander at 2019 BravoCon on Saturday, when asked if she was sad to not be part of the franchise.

"Of course. It was very difficult for me, but I kind of put that experience in the same compartment in my life that was a very sad time," Vanderpump -- who announced her departure from the show in July -- confessed. "So, the fact that I've come out of it and I'm on the other side of that now, even though it was compounded by losing my mother just three, four months ago. It was a difficult time in my life. So, I'm actually happy to have moved on and come out the other side because that year was brutal for me. I don't want to go back there."

Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Vanderpump, however, isn't saying no to ever returning to RHOBH, admitting that Andy Cohen has already asked if she'd go back.

"You can never say never because I always said I'd never be on a reality show. So I don't know," Vanderpump quipped. "Andy did come see me at the house the other day and we were having a joke about it. And he's always saying to me [and] at some point I just say to him, 'It's not even up for discussion right now.'"

The entrepreneur may have had her disagreements with her cast mates, and, to her benefit, didn't run into any of them at the Bravo event. But what would she have done if she did bump into one of her former co-stars? "It depends on who it is," Vanderpump blatantly replied.

"I've spent all my time with the Vanderpump Rules gang. That was then, this is now," she said, instead focusing on the next season of her show. "We have a great new season coming up. That was a lot time ago, that was like a year ago."

The new season of Vanderpump Rules will be welcoming five new cast members and shaking things up. "It's a great season. I know that for sure. There's nothing slow about this season," she teased. "The new cast have a dynamic between themselves, not necessarily just with the old cast. They have a dynamic that was in existence already. So there's always a lot going on."

For now, Vanderpump is looking forward to her 4th Annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala and celebrating all that the foundation has accomplished.

"It's going to be great entertainment, but it's also about the journey," Vanderpump explained. "It's about what we've done with the money we've raised in the past, it's about the progress we've made. It's about the sanctuary in China where we got 700 dogs there. It's about the 1,300 dogs that we have rescued here. It's about some of the struggles and it's about showing the people and thanking them and giving them a great night."

For more on Vanderpump, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards Talks Lisa Vanderpump and Whether Kris Jenner Will Ever Join 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump Focusing on Healing and Giving Back as She Opens Up About 'RHOBH' Exit (Exclusive)

What's Next for Lisa Vanderpump Following Her 'RHOBH' Exit (Exclusive)

Related Gallery