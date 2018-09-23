The cast of One Tree Hill, who spent years shooting the celebrated teen drama in Wilmington, North Carolina, are coming together on the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere to lend their support to rebuilding efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence.

Many of the show's stars took to Instagram over the weekend to share the word about relief efforts and information on where fans can donate or volunteer, calling on all those who loved the series to lend a helping hand to the city that served as the fictional eponymous town of Tree Hill.

Sophia Bush, who starred as Brooke Davis, took to Instagram on Sunday -- 15 years to the day after the show premiered -- to implore fans to help.

"If One Tree Hill felt like home to you too, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery," Bush wrote.

James Lafferty -- who played Nathan Scott, and, like Bush, was one of a handful of actors who served as a main character on the show for all nine seasons -- also thanked fans for their love on the milestone anniversary.

Thanks to everyone sending their love on the 15th anniversary of One Tree Hill's premiere," Lafferty wrote. "Looking back today, I remember so much of what I loved about the show was where it was shot: Wilmington, North Carolina."

"This is a truly special place with a heart and soul all it's own and at the moment, the people of Wilmington are still hurting in the wake of Hurricane Florence. If you'd like to give back to the place that gave us #OTH, there are a couple ways to do so. You can visit the good people at redcross.org by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting FLORENCE to 90999 to make a donation," Lafferty continued. "Once again, thank you for your long-time support of our little show that could (and apparently still can.) Much love right back to you all."

Lafferty also promoted a special T-shirt, designed by "the women of One Tree Hill," that is being sold to benefit relief efforts.

Hilarie Burton, who starred as Peyton Sawyer, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the charity T-shirt design, which features an outline of the state of North Carolina, with the word "love" incorporated into the state border.

"To NC with Love!!! Want this rad shirt? Want to help those affected by Hurricane Florence? Want to be the coolest kid in school??? You can do ALL of the above!" Burton wrote. "All of the money goes to @randomactsorg and will be put in the hands of the people who really need it. Be a hero AND super stylish!"

Co-star Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott, took to Instagram on Sept. 11, days before Florence made landfall, to spread awareness of the danger and voice his support for the residents of Wilmington.

"One of the most beautiful places you’ll ever journey to is Wilmington, NC. It and the surrounding areas are about to be under siege by hurricane Florence," Murray wrote. "I called this place home for years and it always will be in some capacity. It carries the finest ppl you’ll meet and the little city has captured the heart of Millions."

"Please evacuate if you’re in Florence’s path. And please pray for 'the spirit' that Wilmington is and always will be," he added. "This place grabbed hold of my heart years ago & if you ever visit it’ll grab yours too, in the best way. Much love to you all & God Bless Everyone in Florence’s path- we are praying for you."

Wilmington was also the filming location for another beloved teen drama: Dawson's Creek. See below for some of the posts from that cast, in support of North Carolina and other areas affected by he most recent storms.

Hurricane Florence tore through Cape Verde and Bermuda before hitting North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia, leading to a total of 45 deaths, with 32 of those killed hailing from North Carolina alone. The devastating hurricane is the latest in a series of natural disasters to batter the East Coast over the last two years, following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

