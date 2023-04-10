Shantel VanSanten is getting divorced. The One Tree Hill alum's husband, Victor Webster, filed for divorce earlier this year, ET confirms.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Webster and VanSanten separated on Jan. 7, less than two years after they tied the knot. Webster did not cite a reason for the split in the docs, according to the outlets.

ET has reached out to VanSanten, 37, and Webster, 50, for comment.

The pair met on the set of Hallmark's Love Blossoms in 2016, but their relationship didn't take a romantic turn until the following year, the couple previously told Brides.

After years of dating, Webster popped the question in February 2021. From there, the couple celebrated their love with three wedding celebrations: a civil ceremony on her grandparents' anniversary date, Aug. 9; an October ceremony in St. Helena, California; and a final ceremony in her hometown of Luverne, Minnesota.

Neither VanSanten nor Webster have publicly spoken out about their split.

