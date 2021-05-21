Oprah Winfrey Responds to Critics Who Claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Hypocrites for Wanting Privacy
Oprah Winfrey has a message for the critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 67-year-old TV personality recently sat down with the couple for an explosive tell-all interview, and now has an Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, with Harry.
Winfrey spoke with Today's Hoda Kotb about the critics of the couple, who point out that they both ask for privacy from unwanted media attention and have recently been very public about their personal struggles.
"You know, I ask for privacy, and I'm talking all the time," Oprah quipped. "So I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying over head or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves. That's what people are missing. Privacy doesn't mean silence."
She also opened up about whether the couple regretted sharing their story back in March after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.
"They have not shared any regrets with me," Oprah said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, 'Why did they leave?' I think by the time that interview was done, people understood."
Oprah and Harry also spoke with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, and Oprah shed some light on what the prince was like as a colleague.
"I will have to say, Harry was in every meeting," she said. "He was there. Usually on Zoom before I was and turning in his notes before I did. And I was like, 'Oh, Harry turned in his notes already.'"
"I didn't know it was a competition," Harry quipped. "Now that I know, I'm very glad I did it."
For more from the docuseries, watch the clip below.
