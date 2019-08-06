Oprah Winfrey is as enamored with Michael B. Jordan as the rest of the world is.

The media mogul is teaming up with the handsome star and burgeoning producer for a new drama on OWN, David Makes Man. She attended the series premiere gala at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Thursday where she talked to ET's Nischelle Turner about what it meant to get to collaborate with such a celebrated young artist.

"I think it is inspirational for me to be surrounded by and also to be able collaborate with, lift up, rise along with, help raise, other people who are of like minds," Winfrey marveled. "So that's exactly [what happened]."

The celebrated TV personality explained that, when it came time to work on the coming-of-age tale, Jordan wasn't going to be a silent partner only interested in racking up producing credits.

"When I sat across from him and I could see he was serious about it and it wasn't just him giving his name," Winfrey reflected. "He really does care about these kinds of stories and so you know when you combine the two, it's even more powerful."

ET also spoke with Jordan at the premiere who had nothing but love and appreciation for Winfrey's participation in bringing the project to life, and to her signature network.

"It's pretty epic to have her guidance and her eyes and her essence," Jordan shared. "Her presence around us, guiding us through this process, has been something I'll never forget."

David Makes Man -- starring Akili McDowell and Phylicia Rashad and created by Tarell Alvin McCraney -- premieres Aug. 8 on OWN.

