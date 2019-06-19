Oprah Winfrey Talks Possibility of Rebooting Her Talk Show (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey admits that there are times she misses her beloved talk show.

It's been over eight years since the final episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show aired, and she confessed to ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey that she's thought about a reboot.

"I would love to make that happen, let me tell you. But maybe not every day," Winfrey confided. "For 25 years, it was perfect."

The 65-year-old Queen of Talk added, "The only time I missed it was during the election or when something really big happens in the news. I think, 'Oh gee, I wish I had a show.'"

Winfrey was in Toronto, Canada, promoting her new book, The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose, and recalled one of her first "aha" moments.

"My path became clear the moment, I remember it actually, when I flew into Chicago," she shared. "I thought, 'If the show isn't successful, then I'm going to go into advertising.'"

Now Winfrey is hoping to help fans find their path and all of the proceeds from her book will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Attala County, Mississippi, where she grew up.

Here's more Winfrey wisdom:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey Claps Back at Instagram Critic Who Questioned Her Charitable Efforts

Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to Oprah Winfrey Comparisons With Success of 'Red Table Talk' (Exclusive)

Stedman Graham Shares the Secret to His and Oprah Winfrey's Decades-Long Romance

Related Gallery