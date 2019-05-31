There's a very simple reason why Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham's relationship works.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Graham shares insights from his new book, Identity Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself, and reveals the secret to his and Winfrey's 34-year romance.

"The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her," explains the 68-year-old author, who first met Winfrey in 1986 at a charity event. "So, I'm dedicated to her happiness, so that's great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she's done a pretty good job of doing it."

"For me, I've been able to find my own happiness, and develop my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities -- and I'm satisfied with that," Graham says of dating a powerful woman. "...So, the combination, when you have a good partner that's able to self-actualize their potential and you're able to self-actualize yours, one and one equals about six."

While Winfrey, 65, has insisted that she'll never run for president, Graham thinks she'd made a great political leader. "Oh yes, you can trust her, for one. She's smart, she has a photographic memory, she works very, very hard," he tells DeGeneres in endorsement of Winfrey running for office. "She has qualifications to do it and she's very successful."

Here's more with the power couple:

