Quinta Brunson celebrated her history-making Emmy win with a special delivery from Oprah Winfrey.

On Wednesday, the actress and comedian, 34, shared an Instagram photo of a massive bouquet of roses that Winfrey, 69, sent her in honor of her Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win. The bouquet, which included a mix of white and pink roses, was so tall that it nearly blocked the 4-foot-11-inch actress from the camera's view.

"Thank you @Oprah for this small bouquet!" the Abbott Elementary creator, star, executive producer, and writer wrote, smiling and standing behind the flowers in the picture. The snap was taken in the hallway of the Abbott Elementary set as the cast and crew are currently in the middle of filming season 3, set to premiere on ABC on Feb. 7.

In a second photo posted by the actress, the person behind the camera got up close to the flowers while Brunson is seen still standing behind the bouquet, head barely visible. In her comments, the actress' friends laughed at the scale of the delivery while congratulating her on the win.

"😂 Omg! And still not enough!" responded Barbie star America Ferrera.

"The smell is delicious. 🌹🌷🌹," shared Quinta's co-star, Lisa Ann Walter.

"The second picture 😂 I am so overjoyed for you and send you a hug that’s the same size as those flowers 💐 💖," wrote Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey.

During the 75th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Quinta took home the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her show, making history as only the second Black woman to win in the category. The last time a Black woman won was in 1981 when The Jeffersons star Isabel Sanford took home the trophy.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Talking with ET following her win over the weekend, Brunson said she couldn't be more grateful and excited to represent the comedy genre, which she has been passionate about since her days at Buzzfeed.

"I'm starting to [exhale]," she said. "This show has been very emotional for me from beginning to end."

"I feel like it's such an underappreciated genre, and it's the thing that raised me and like artistically guided me, so, you know. I get emotional about it," she continued.

Immediately after Brunson's win, Ayo Edebiri won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear.

"I can't believe it, I know," Brunson exclaimed. "It's crazy! I don't know what to do -- and it's Martin Luther King Day, it's too much."

Edebiri became the third Black woman to win in the category, a year after Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph became the second.

