Oprah Winfrey is set to bring the conversation regarding the radical impact of prescription weight-loss medications to TV with a new special, and the beloved media mogul is looking forward to shedding a light on the stigma, controversy and discomfort surrounding the topic.

Winfrey, 70, spoke about the forthcoming TV special with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I am so excited about this show that I am doing... on shame and blame and the weight loss revolution," Winfrey shared. "I am so excited about it because, as you know, I've spent years in this business and been shamed myself. And I just want people to be liberated, and know that, for so many people in this country who are suffering from weight and obesity, it's really not your fault -- it's your brain."

"So once you figure that out, you can begin to get help to help you manage it, however you choose to do that," Winfrey added. "So I want people to stop being blamed for the choices that they make about their health."

Earlier this month, ABC announced that the media mogul will host a primetime special event featuring sit-down conversations around the impact of prescription weight-loss medications.

Premiering on March 18, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution aims to "delve into the prevailing questions and concerns surrounding the impact [of weight-loss medications] on our health care, economy, lifestyle and culture."

Winfrey will speak in front of a live studio audience as she gathers the country's leading medical experts and everyday people "who are in the battle of one of the biggest healthcare crises the world has ever known."

"We had to break it down," Winfrey told ET about having medical experts weigh in on the conversation regarding the medications. "They've had these medications for the past 20 years. I didn't know that. They've been having this medication for 20 years and we're just now hearing about it."

The special comes shortly after Winfrey stepped back from serving on the Weight Watchers board of directors for a decade after she disclosed her recent use of weight-loss medication -- which has had a remarkable impact on her own health and figure.

"I'm really excited about it," Winfrey said of the availability of medicine designed to treat obesity and promote increased weight loss. "Because I've suffered for so long and struggled so much and did all the things."

Talking with ET back in December, Winfrey addressed her recent physical transformation when asked what she's been doing to get results.

"It's not one thing, it's everything," she said. Winfrey emphasized just how much she's had to change and do to look fantastic, adding, "I intend to keep it that way."

She continued, "I was on that treadmill today."

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution airs March 18 on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

