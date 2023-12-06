Oprah Winfrey is putting in the work when it comes to getting fit and healthy, and it's clear the effort is paying off.

The celebrated TV personality and media mogul showed off her impressive physique in a striking, regal violet gown on the purple carpet at the star-studded premiere of The Color Purple at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Talking with ET's Kevin Frazier from the purple carpet, Winfrey, 69, addressed her recent physical transformation when asked what she's been doing to get results.

"It's not one thing, it's everything," Winfrey shared.

Winfrey emphasized just how much she's had to change and do to look fantastic, and added, "I intend to keep it that way."

"I was on that treadmill today," explained Winfrey, who basked in the spotlight in her stunning ensemble.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images

Winfrey serves as an executive producer on this new take on The Color Purple -- adapted from the Broadway musical which, itself, is based on the original 1985 drama and novel of the same name from 1982.

Winfrey, however, starred in the 1985 drama, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance, and she reflected on the film's big premiere nearly four decades ago.

"David Letterman was escorting me across the street, and I remember that it was a really big night," Winfrey recalled. "Tina Turner was there, and Sydney Poitier was there, and, you know, they're no longer with us, but it was really, really important and I'll never forget it."

The Color Purple -- starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Ciara, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier and Deon Cole -- comes out Dec. 25.

