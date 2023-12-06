Ciara showed up to the premiere of The Color Purple Wednesday night in Los Angeles by putting her baby bump on full display.

The "Level Up" singer, 38, spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the purple carpet about her fourth pregnancy and the look she crafted around her belly.

"Are you ready for baby No. 4, you look -- I love what you did," Frazier told the superstar, pointing to her belly, which she decided to cover in flecks of gold for the event.

"I think I'm ready," she responded, gently touching her bump. "You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready."

Ciara is already mom to Future Zahir, 9, Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. She shares her oldest with ex, rapper Future, and her younger two plus the baby on the way with husband Russell Wilson.

The singer married the Denver Broncos quarterback, 35, in 2016. Despite this not being their first time bringing a baby home, Ciara says she takes the task of parenthood very seriously.

"The thing is -- to me -- when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt," she joked. "It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'what's that going to be like?'"

"When this baby comes, we're going to be ready -- we don't have a choice," Ciara said.

In October, the singer and actress told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper that Wilson was already campaigning for a potential baby No. 5.

"He's an amazing father," Ciara shared of her husband. "Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'"

She added, "There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family. There's no better feeling than knowing that."

Cooper playfully joked about having another baby after the current pregnancy and the singer was quick to respond.

"You sound like Russ. Don't get ahead of yourself. Let's take it one baby at a time," Ciara laughed.

Over her growing bump, the musician wore on Wednesday an all-white ensemble with a long, flowing cape that opened up to expose her decorated belly and long white pants to match.

During the interview with ET, Ciara also said she is feeling "on top of the world" and "so blessed" to be at the premiere of the film she makes an appearance in.

Ciara plays the role of Nettie and has a monumental scene in the film that Frazier said left him speechless.

"It was truly an emotional moment -- as you know, you saw it -- it's a significant moment and I knew what that role meant before I stepped into," Ciara said.

The Color Purple also stars Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino. The film lands in theaters nationwide on Dec. 25.

