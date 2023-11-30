Sweet birthday wishes is how Ciara rolls!

On Wednesday, the "Goodies" singer took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Russell Wilson's, birthday.

"Today is truly a special day! The love of my life was born! The view of 35 never looked so beautiful from my eyes…it ain’t 35…it’s 30 Fine:) Every day is a celebration when it comes to loving you! Happy birthday, my sweet Love @DangeRussWilson #ThatOldSchoolLove 😍❤️," the 38-year-old singer wrote.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Ciara's message to her love was accompanied by photos from their private dinner. The post lead with a pic of the pair cuddled close as they posed for the camera. In the images that followed, the Denver Broncos quarterback -- who wore a brown trench coat over black pants and a shirt -- placed his hand on Ciara's baby bump, which she dressed up in a little black dress.

Russell shared his wife's birthday wish on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Love you @ciara my queen."

Mr. and Mrs. Wilson do birthdays big. In October, in honor of his wife's 38th birthday, Russell rented out an entire Waffle House.

In a video shard on her Instagram, the "1, 2 Step" singer was surprised as she and her man pulled up to the 24-hour eatery. Inside, the place was decorated with massive balloons and cleared out just for them.

The birthday girl got down on a chicken sandwich for her meal, and a full plate of doughnuts that had candles.

It's been a year of celebration for the couple -- who tied the knot in 2016. In August, they revealed Ciara was pregnant with her fourth child, and their third together. The pair are parents of Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. The songstress is also the mother of Future Zahir -- whom she shares with her ex, Future.

RELATED CONTENT: