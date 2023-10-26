Russell Wilson Rents Out an Entire Waffle House for Ciara's Birthday

Russell Wilson sure knows how to score points with his wife, Ciara. The Denver Broncos quarterback proved neither he nor she are too boujee for the Waffle House, which he rented out to celebrate her 38th birthday.

The "Goodies" singer took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a reel of the night, which included the couple pulling up in one of their luxury cars and Ciara completely surprised by the sweet gesture. She called it "next level" and appreciated how much her husband knows her and her love for the joint famous for its all-star platter and being open 24 hours a day.

In the video, you can see that the entire place is decorated with balloons. In another shot, Ciara and Wilson look into the camera and he says he knows his pregnant wife could use some waffles. She's currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

Ciara later shows off her meal -- a good ol' grilled chicken sammie and topped hash browns. And, instead of a cake, the waiter came out with a plate full of stacked doughnuts with candles.

"Waffle & a Date…You know my heart Baby!" Ciara captioned the post. "I love you so much."

In the comments section, fans were thrilled with the night's dinner choice. And some fans even threw shade at the so-called list of restaurants not suitable for first dates that recently went viral.

One fan commented, "Now watch everyone go to Waffle House and change their perception Lmao. This came at the perfect time regarding that damn list. Russel is indeed the standard for men right now in this generation, argue with yourself🤷🏾‍♂️🔥."

Another fan added, "So special 💕 meanwhile all the broke women complaining about a Cheesecake Factory, messing it up for all of us 😏."

Wilson, who ahead of the 2022 season signed a five-year, $245 million contract ($165 million guaranteed) with the Broncos, started dating Ciara in 2015. They tied the knot in July of the following year. They share two children together -- and are expecting their third -- and Wilson is an extremely active stepdad to Ciara's son, Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex, the rapper Future.

