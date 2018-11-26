Oprah Winfrey's Mother Vernita Lee Dead at 83

Oprah Winfrey's mother has died.

Vernita Lee died on Thanksgiving Day at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the age of 83, ET can confirm. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Lee is survived by 64-year-old Winfrey, whom she shared with Vernon Winfrey, and her daughter, Patricia Amanda Faye Lee. Additionally, she is survived by her four grandchildren -- Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown -- and four great grandchildren -- Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes.

Her son, Jeffrey Lee, died in 1989 and her other daughter, Patricia Lee Lloyd, died in 2003.

Memorial donations in Lee's name can be made to Feeding America.

