Summer has officially begun and while we've long been waiting for the sunny season, nights can easily turn from breezy to blistering — messing with our sleep schedules. That's why investing in the right bedding can make a world of difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. As days lengthen and temperatures heat up, now's the time to swap out your bedding for soft, cooling sheets that suit the season.

If you've always found it difficult to cool down at night during the summer, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is currently holding a Fourth of July Sale to help you create a perfectly restful sleep space. Whether you are looking for lightweight sheets with impressive cooling capabilities or some Oprah-approved pajamas, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are now on sale for up to 25% off.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because the temperature-regulating technology helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton.

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $389 $311 Shop Now

The summer-ready bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.

Cozy Earth has been featured in Oprah's Favorite Things lists for five consecutive years. In addition to cooling bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and buttery-soft loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to anyone's wardrobe. Ahead, save on more Oprah-loved bedding and loungewear during the Cozy Earth sale happening now.

Cozy Earth 4th of July Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things. $165 $132 Shop Now

From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth for a better night's sleep. Don’t let the heat keep you up at night. Shop more of the best 4th of July deals on Cozy Earth's summer sleep essentials below.

Shop More Cozy Earth 4th of July Deals

Bamboo Duvet Cover Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you warm throughout the winter months. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in five different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter. $359 $287 Shop Now

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house. $90 $50 Shop Now

