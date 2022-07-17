Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are 30% Off at This Summer Sale
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth extended its Amazon Prime Day alternative sale with sitewide deals on best-sellers, like bamboo pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Cozy Days Sale is offering up to 30% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for summertime and helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's dreamy sheet sets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and loungewear at the Cozy Earth sale below.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
More of Cozy Earth's Best Deals
Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your summer travels.
