Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale Now for Sweat-Free Summer Nights

By ETonline Staff
Oprah Winfrey Cozy Earth Summer Deals
Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having sitewide deals on best-sellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Semi-Annual Sale is offering up to 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row. 

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for summertime and helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to temperature regulating bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more. 

Shop Oprah's Favorites

Cozy Earth's bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.

Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$369$295

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and loungewear for a better night's sleep at the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual sale below. 

Cozy Earth
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$175$148
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.

$150$120
Cozy Earth
Cloud Knit Throw

Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling. 

$169$135
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$48$38

More of Cozy Earth's Best Deals 

Cozy Earth
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$155$132
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Jogger Shorts

If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time. 

$90$72
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.

$80$64
Cozy Earth
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress

A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in. 

$120$96
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your summer travels.

$125$100

