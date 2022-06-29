Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are Up to 25% Off at This 4th of July Sale
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is hosting its Fourth of July Sale right now. Until July 11, Cozy Earth is offering up to 25% off sitewide, including 20% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for summertime and helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's dreamy sheet sets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and loungewear below.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
More of Cozy Earth's Best 4th of July Deals
If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your spring and summer travels.
RELATED CONTENT:
Outdoor Voices 4th of July Sale: Shop Summer Essentials Up to 35% Off
30 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More
15 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers for Summer 2022
Cooling Mattresses Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Summer
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Snap Selfies in Matching Pajamas
15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep
The 7 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home