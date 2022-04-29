Oprah's Favorite Pajamas and Sheets Are 25% Off — And They're the Perfect Mother's Day Gifts
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having a huge sale. For its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet, Cozy Earth is offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's bamboo bed sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Gift your mom luxury she's sure to love this Mother's Day.
Save big on Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth gifts on sale for Mother's Day 2022 below.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
More Cozy Earth Deals
Shoppers felt instantly relaxed and cozy when they put on these jogger shorts. The bamboo material is buttery soft, making us want to live in them every day.
Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your spring and summer travels.
Grab the jogger for your man, too.
