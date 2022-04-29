Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Pajamas and Sheets Are 25% Off — And They're the Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah Winfrey Cozy Earth
Michael Tran/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having a huge sale. For its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet, Cozy Earth is offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more. 

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's bamboo bed sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Gift your mom luxury she's sure to love this Mother's Day. 

Save big on Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth gifts on sale for Mother's Day 2022 below. 

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.

$175$131
Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen)
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen)

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$369$277
Bamboo Joggers
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.

$135$101
Cloud Knit Throw
Cloud Knit Throw
Cozy Earth
Cloud Knit Throw

Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling. 

$169$127
The Plush Lounge Sock
The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$48$36

More Cozy Earth Deals  

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Cozy Earth
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts

Shoppers felt instantly relaxed and cozy when they put on these jogger shorts. The bamboo material is buttery soft, making us want to live in them every day. 

$75$56
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$155$116
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress

A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in. 

$120$90
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your spring and summer travels.

$125$94
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant

Grab the jogger for your man, too. 

$145$109

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

18 Best Gifts for Your Wife to Celebrate Her This Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection

15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep in 2022

The 10 Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon to Help You Breathe Easy at Home

The Best Cooling Sheets and Lightweight Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep -- Bedding, Linens and More

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50