Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is extending its competing Prime Day sale with sitewide deals on best-sellers, like bamboo pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Cozy Days Sale is offering up to 30% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for summertime and helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.

Shop Oprah's Favorites

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's dreamy sheet sets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and loungewear at the Cozy Earth sale below.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $277 Buy Now

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year. $150 $113 Buy Now

More of Cozy Earth's Best Deals

Bamboo Jogger Shorts Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Shorts If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time. $90 $68 Buy Now

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house. $80 $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers for Summer 2022

15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep

The Best Sleeper Sofas to Shop on a Budget

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Spanx Added A Jumpsuit and Romper to Its Oprah-Approved Collection

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale Now

Dua Lipa Dropped Her Newest Collab With Puma—Shop Our Favorite Styles

The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras