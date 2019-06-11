While Orange Is the New Black might take place in prison, the set itself seems to be a pretty fun place.

Shooting the acclaimed Netflix dramedy definitely comes with its fair share of funny, unexpected and unplanned moments, as seen in ET’s exclusive look at the season six blooper reel.

Some of the best moments from this fun featurette include the charming and sarcastic Natasha Lyonne as inmate Nicky Nichols, and Yael Stone as Lorna Morello.

From flubbing lines during the prison wedding scene in the season six finale, to hilariously mugging for the cameras and breaking the fourth wall, it's impossible not to see the real-life chemistry between the co-stars.

The blooper reel is featured on the home media release of Orange Is the New Black season six, which comes out on Digital on June 10, and on Blu-ray and DVD June 11.

The show will return for its seventh and final season on Netflix on July 26. Check out the video below for more on the award-winning dramedy series.

