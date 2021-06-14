'Orange Is the New Black' Star Taryn Manning Is Engaged to Anne Cline

Taryn Manning is engaged! The 42-year-old actress said yes after her musician girlfriend, 31-year-old Anne Cline, popped the question on June 11, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

The proposal happened during Cline's band, Cline Street's, performance at a bar in Panama City, Florida. In the clip, Cline jumps off of stage, gets down on one knee, and presents a shocked Manning with a ring.

Manning leans down to hear Cline as she pops the question, before responding with a kiss and getting a ring placed on her finger.

After a few more smooches, the newly engaged couple stands up and shares a sweet hug, amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

A rep for the Orange Is the New Black actress told the outlet that the women "are thrilled" about their engagement, while Manning herself added, "It was the easiest YES I ever said!"

Watch the video below for more celeb engagement news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged! Inside Their Proposal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jenna Cooper Engaged to Karl Hudson

Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Hale Leon After Virtual Reality Proposal

5SOS' Luke Hemmings Engaged to Girlfriend Sierra Deaton

Related Gallery