Orlando Bloom will be cheering on his girl from afar!

ET spoke with Bloom at Sony Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas this week about his movie, Gran Turismo -- in theaters Aug. 11 -- where he shared his excitement over fiancée Katy Perry performing at King Charles III's coronation concert in London on May 7.

"My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun. I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool," the British-born actor told ET's Ash Crossan. "She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

"Who's left?" he quipped. "Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

Charles' official coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, which formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. The star-studded coronation concert, which will see Perry and other A-list performers take the stage, will come the following day on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

ET spoke with the American Idol judge on Sunday about her role in the upcoming festivities.

"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Perry shared of being chosen for Charles' coronation concert. "So, I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."

A source recently told ET that Perry is focused on preparing for her performance at the coronation.

"Katy is very honored to be performing at the coronation concert. She is excited," the source said, noting Bloom "has been supporting her."

"She's been taking good care of herself and interested in sticking to a clean way of life," the source added. "She is hell-bent on clean eating, meditation and managing stress better. She's in a good place."

Perry isn't the only Idol judge performing at the historic event. Lionel Richie is also on the lineup for the May 7 concert.

"To be in this part of history, I'm just blown away, I'm so excited to be there. I'm walking in history," Richie marveled to ET.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the event will be available to view on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET. Cable viewers will be able to watch coverage on ABC News and Good Morning America, including the concert featuring Perry and Richie. Others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

