News

Orlando Bloom Reveals Who His and Katy Perry's Daughter Most Resembles

By Jackie Willis‍
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Getty Images

Daisy Dove Bloom gets it from her mama -- and her dad too! On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Orlando Bloom has trouble determining if his newborn daughter looks more like him or her mother, Katy Perry.

"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," the 43-year-old actor gushes, noting Daisy is a mix of him, his fiancée and his mother, Sonia. "It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!' Then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect."

Bloom jokes that he and Perry were "a little bit confused" when their newborn started to look more like his mom. 

"Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom awkwardly shares. "Who’s she gonna look like next?"

As for how he's bonding with his daughter, Bloom says while Perry was pregnant, he used to chant a Buddhist mantra that he learned when he was 16. 

"I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he tells the talk show host. "So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely."

Bloom quips, "It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points."

The doting dad adds that Daisy is now sleeping through the night, which is "a blessing."

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Since her birth, Daisy has been flooded with gifts from her parents' famous friends. Check out what Taylor Swift gifted Bloom and Perry's baby girl in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Katy Perry & Orlando Blooms First Weeks as New Parents to Daisy

Katy Perry Perfectly Breaks Down Maternity Leave in Four Tweets

Luke Bryan on the Gifts He's Sending Katy Perry's Daughter

Related Gallery

 