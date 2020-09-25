Katy Perry just welcomed her first child a month ago, but already she's understanding some of the double standards moms face. The 35-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Thursday to expertly sum up the concept of motherhood and maternity leave.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job," she wrote. "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she’s coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol."

It seems that Perry's own experience with her newborn daughter has taught her some important lessons.

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!" she wrote.

In her final message she simply wrote, "Part 4. I love my job."

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter, Daisy, last month. The little cutie is the "Smile" singer's first child and Bloom's second. He also shares son Flynn, 9, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

"Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness. Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop," a source told ET earlier this month. "And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy."

