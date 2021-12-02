Oscar De La Hoya is setting the record straight about his relationship with Travis Barker. During an Instagram Q&A session Wednesday, a fan asked the boxing pro how he felt about claims that the former Blink-182 drummer raised his daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

"How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?" the follower asked.

"I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker," De La Hoya wrote in response, sharing his answer to the fan's question on his Instagram Story.

De La Hoya, who was previously married to Shanna Moakler, shares 22-year-old Atiana with the former beauty queen. Moakler later went on to marry Barker and have two kids with the musician, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15.

Barker has never claimed himself that he raised the boxer's child, and though Moakler and Barker have since split, Atiana has been seen spending time with the drummer and her siblings on social media.

Her parents are still close too, with Moakler telling ET back in March, that her an De La Hoya are "really good friends."

"He and I are super close. We're really good friends, and I just think he's great," she said

Moakler and Barker on the other hand have had a rockier relationship. While the former Playboy playmate has had plenty to say about Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, she has since rekindled her relationship with her on-again off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

Their latest reconciliation came just weeks after Barker and Kardashian's engagement.

The 42-year-old reality star and 46-year-old rock star got engaged on Oct. 17 in a stunning seaside proposal. Barker popped the question as the sun set, inside a heart made of red roses and lined with candles, on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California.

