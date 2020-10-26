Marvel Studios is rounding out its roster of Disney+ superheroes, as Oscar Isaac is reportedly "in negotiations" to lead the upcoming Moon Knight series, according to multiplereports.

Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a mercenary who may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the Moon God after being left for dead in the Egyptian desert. While this would mark Isaac's official entrée into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he previously starred as the titular big bad in Fox's X-Men Apocalypse.

Isaac's casting would complete the title roles for Marvel's announced Disney+ series, following reports that Tatiana Maslany will headline She-Hulk and newcomer Iman Vellani will star in Ms. Marvel. (Hailee Steinfeld, meanwhile, is rumored to be playing the new Hawkeye.)

The downside to Isaac's chef's kiss casting is that Oliver Jackson-Cohen -- who was the fan cast-favorite for the role -- will not be donning Moon Knight's cape and cowl. Perhaps he could play Spector's BFF, Frenchie, instead?

Moon Knight was first announced by Kevin Feige during 2019's D23 Expo, with the Marvel boss teasing it as "a new action-adventure series" and "something very unique and exciting for us," while head writer Jeremy Slater (Netflix's Umbrella Academy) promises "one hell of a ride."

Marvel's Disney+ universe will kick off with WandaVision later this year, followed by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Ms. Marvel' Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Anthony Mackie on 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' and Chadwick Boseman

Upcoming Marvel Movies From 'Black Widow' to 'Thor: Love & Thunder'