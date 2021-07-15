Our Place knows just what we need to get cooking this summer. The kitchenware brand just dropped a new color for its bestselling Always Pan, and it couldn't be more perfect for the season.

The new color, Zest, joins the eight other colorways, and offers a bit more brightness so you can get even more excited about your next meal. The pan is as stylish as it is functional, so set out at your next potluck, or bring it to a picnic.

The Always Pan has gone viral for a reason. The handy piece replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.

And for a limited time, Our Place is throwing in a free Spruce Steamer with any Always Pan purchase. Ideal for cooking up everything from perfectly-cooked fish to never-mushy vegetables, the Spruce Steamer slots right into the Always Pan, sitting snugly on top of the spatula and sealing in steam.

Shop the Always Pan in its fresh new color below.

From the the Always Pan to essential knives, Our Place has everything you need to chef it up in the kitchen. Right now, shoppers can also save $40 when bundling the Always Pan with dinnerware and glassware for four.

