Danielle Busby is getting vulnerable in the season finale of OutDaughtered.

In ET's exclusive clip from next Tuesday's OutDaughtered finale, Danielle, 40, opens up to her sisters about the struggles of dividing her time equally among her six daughters. Danielle also talks about motherhood, stress and her recent therapy session while the Busbys are at Disney.

Danielle shares 13-year-old Blayke and 9-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate with her husband, Adam Busby.

"The struggle is, I love each of them more than they could ever know, but why do I still feel like I didn't do enough for them?" Danielle asks the cameras.

The clip then shows Danielle drinking and talking with her sisters, Ashley and Crystal. Her sisters fear that if Danielle doesn't take a break from her fast-paced life then she'll "bust."

"I feel the guilt just thinking about how I failed at this," Danielle says, about to list off more things she "failed at" before her sisters cut her off and tell her she needs to slow her mind down.

They also advise Danielle to go to therapy, which Danielle reveals she did but found no success.

"All I did was talk," she says. "And so I don't think I left with any kind of like real advice or something."

Although her therapist was easy to talk to, Danielle says she found it difficult to reflect on herself. Her sisters encourage her to give therapy another chance, and even offer to go with her for emotional support.

Danielle tells the cameras, "I've got six daughters and I don't want to fail them because I'm not emotionally available."

OutDaughtered's season finale airs Tuesday, June 25, on TLC.

