The Busbys are hitting their milestones -- on their own time.

In an exclusive clip from next Tuesday's season premiere episode of OutDaughtered, Danielle Busby gets emotional as she and her husband, Adam Busby, sit with their 8-year-old quintuplets -- Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate -- for reading time.

As the group takes turns reading a book about animals in Africa, Danielle becomes emotional when she realizes that all of her girls aren't on the same reading level.

"I mean, we have an idea of who's behind, and I feel so bad because it has taken us a long time to discover that," she says through tears in a side interview. "Because I know they can do it."

Back in the living room, as one of the quints tries her best to make it through her page, her sister -- who is ahead of her with reading -- sweetly coaches her through it.

Danielle is overwhelmed by the gesture.

"And Olivia, she has the biggest heart and the sweetest soul when it comes to, like, seeing someone who can't figure it out," she says in the side interview. "She doesn't want anybody to, like, be behind or, like, suffer or not get something. She wants to help."

As one of the quints points out that she reads better than her sibling, Danielle and Adam praise all of their girls for reading, telling them they all did "good."

Despite the little bump some of her daughters are facing, Danielle knows they will be OK when it comes to reading, but once again becomes emotional thinking about how challenging it can be to help those who are behind in her family.

"I'm so proud of honestly all the girls," Danielle says as she cries. "They have grown so much and it just makes me think like, when it comes to reading, we really need to dedicate one-on-one time with that. But with a family our size, it is really difficult. So Adam and I have talked about it like, 'What do we do? What do we do?'"

In addition to their five daughters, Danielle and Adam are parents of 12-year-old Blayke.

OutDaughtered returns to TLC on Tuesday, May 7.

