Gird your loins, Outlander fans. Your first look at season five is here.

Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry, along with executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis and author Diana Gabaldon, paid a visit to New York Comic Con on Saturday to premiere a trailer for the upcoming season. From the looks of it, the Frasers are preparing to go to battle.

Having settled on Fraser's Ridge, Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) now appear to be considering relocating through space and time as danger looms large. "When this war you tell me about eventually comes, it would be safer in your time," Jamie says in the preview, which Claire echoes in an intriguing bit of voiceover at the end: "It's safer in the future. It's time."

Below, see six new Outlander photos -- featuring Claire and Jamie, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Murtagh (Lacroix), Lord John Grey (Berry), Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) and Jocasta (Kennedy) -- and keep scrolling for STARZ's official description for season five.

Season Five finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection -- while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place -- as well as Jamie’s respect -- in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee -- and those they can’t.

Outlander season five premieres on STARZ on Feb. 16, 2020. Check out ET's exclusive interview with the cast in the video below.

