Wedding bells are chiming for Caitriona Balfe and Anthony McGill!

The Outlander star exchanged vows with the music producer at a small intimate ceremony at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset in England on Saturday, according to multiplereports.

The gorgeous ceremony was reportedly a "close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk," sources confirmed to People, who first reported the news. The pair reportedly had a traditional Roman Catholic service.

While the couple's reps have not officially commented on the ceremony, a calendar of events for St. Mary's included a wedding for "A McGill" on Saturday's schedule.

The 39-year-old actress first revealed that she and McGill were engaged back in January 2018, when she debuted her shiny sparkler on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

"It happened over the break," Balfe told People ahead of the awards show. "I’m very happy." Balfe and McGill have been together for three years.

Congrats to the happy couple!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sam Heughan Writes Sweet Message to 'Outlander' Co-Star Caitriona Balfe After Her Golden Globe Nomination

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Very First 'Outlander' Chemistry Test Will Make You Swoon!

Leona Lewis Marries Boyfriend Dennis Jauch at Tuscan Vineyard

Related Gallery