Caitriona Balfe is feeling the love!

The 39-year-old actress received her fourth Golden Globes nomination on Thursday, for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Claire Randall on Outlander. When the annual awards show airs live from Los Angeles next month, Balfe will go up against Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Julia Roberts (Homecoming) and Keri Russell (The Americans).

Shortly after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the full list of this year's honorees, Balfe took to Twitter to react to the exciting news.

"Wow, thoroughly shocked and completely ecstatic to hear I am among the nominees for this years @goldenglobes," Balfe, who was also nominated in the same category in 2016, 2017 and 2018, tweeted. "A HUGE thank you to the HFPA for their continued support and a HUGE congratulations to Julia, Elizabeth, Sandra and Keri, I am beyond proud to be in your company."

"Mostly, thank you to my incredible fellow actors and the wonderful team of writers, producers and crew on @Outlander_STARZ that push me to my best," she added. "#GoldenGlobeAwards."

Wow, thoroughly shocked and completely ecstatic to hear I am among the nominees for this years @goldenglobes A HUGE thank you to the HFPA for their continued support and a HUGE congratulations to Julia, Elizabeth, Sandra and Keri, I am beyond proud to be in your company. But 1/2 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 6, 2018

Mostly, thank you to my incredible fellow actors and the wonderful team of writers, producers and crew on @Outlander_STARZ that push me to my best. #GoldenGlobeAwards 😘😘😘 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 6, 2018

Although Balfe's Outlander co-star, Sam Heughan, wasn't nominated for his own Golden Globe, he couldn't be happier for his onscreen wife.

"CONGRATS LOVELY!!!!!" he gushed on Twitter. "So deserved and what a catagory [sic]. Or should I say Caitagory... #BalfeForTheWin."

CONGRATS LOVELY!!!!! So deserved and what a catagory. Or should I say Caitagory... #BalfeForTheWinhttps://t.co/QJDi4quXCJ — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 6, 2018

To hear more on this year's Golden Globes honorees, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2019: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' Nicole Kidman and More Film Surprises and Snubs

Constance Wu First Asian Woman Nominated for Best Actress Comedy or Musical Golden Globe in Over 50 Years

Golden Globes 2019: 'This Is Us,' 'Bodyguard' and More TV Surprises and Snubs

Related Gallery