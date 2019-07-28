Leona Lewis Marries Boyfriend Dennis Jauch at Tuscan Vineyard

Leona Lewis is a married woman!



The singer and X Factor alum reportedly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and choreographer, Dennis Jauch, over the weekend at a vineyard just south of Florence, Italy, according to Hello! ET has reached out to Lewis' rep for comment.



The 34-year-old songstress reportedly wore a full-length white tulle gown for the picturesque ceremony, walking down the aisle to "Ave Maria" as 180 guests watched. Following the vows, she reportedly threw on a beaded blush dress for the reception, which she later traded in for a jumpsuit featuring crystal embellishment to party the night away.



Prior to the big day, Lewis’ future hubby shared that he was in Italy with a number of photos featuring him in and around Florence, including one of himself beside Michelangelo’s statue of David and another taken while strolling the city streets with his mother.



In November, Lewis broke the news that she and Jauch had gotten engaged with a sweet black-and-white photo featuring the pair grinning while slyly showing off her new engagement ring.



"My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung!" she wrote alongside the pic. "I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch."



"I can’t wait to be your wife 🙈 eeeek wife! What?! Argh! Hahahahaha," she added. "I still can’t believe it 👰🏽 I dreamed you up and you came true. The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know.💕💍✨💒 now lets go have a big ol’ partyyyyyyyy."

And last month, the "Bleeding Love" singer had a "Bachelorette Week" with her best friends in Hawaii, which mainly included kicking back Mauna Kea Residences at the swanky Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Lewis and Jauch met in 2010 while he was performing as a backup singer on her tour.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

GET MORE BREAKING CELEB NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tana Mongeau Responds to Those Who Think Her Upcoming Wedding to Jake Paul Is Fake

Bindi Irwin and Fiance Chandler Powell Say They Want to Televise Their Wedding (Exclusive)

Bebe Rexha Rocks Wedding Dress, Pranks Fans Into Believing She Secretly Tied the Knot

Related Gallery