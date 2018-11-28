Leona Lewis Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis just confirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend, choreographer Dennis Jauch, are getting married!



The “Fire Under My Feet” singer revealed the exciting news with a sweet Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of herself and Jauch both smiling ear to ear.



“My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung!” she captioned the image. “I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch.”



“I can’t wait to be your wife 🙈 eeeek wife! What?! Argh! Hahahahaha,” she continued. “I still can’t believe it 👰🏽 I dreamed you up and you came true. The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know.💕💍✨💒 now lets go have a big ol’ partyyyyyyyy.”

The image is part of a photo shoot with People magazine to mark the momentous occasion. In another image, the 33-year-old songstress strikes a confident pose in a black wrap dress while showcasing her new engagement ring. Jauch stands by her side with his arm wrapped around her.



“It’s amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago,” she told the publication.



The charming pair met and started dating in 2010 when he was her backup dancer. In August, she posted photos and videos of herself on her Instagram Story in which she’s sporting the new diamond ring, leading to heating speculation.

Congrats, you two!

