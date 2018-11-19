Frankie Muniz is engaged!

Following a rough week which saw the former Dancing With the Stars contestant’s home destroyed as he grappled with the loss of a family member, the actor’s new fiancée, Paige Price, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” she captioned a slideshow of the couple kissing, embracing and looking thrilled in a romantic outdoor setting with lanterns. “You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”

“Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me,” she continued. “You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so... there’s that.”

The joyful news comes following a disastrous week, which saw the 32-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star lose his uncle Skip, travel 45 hours to and from France for the funeral, only to come home to find his five-story Arizona home flooded.

“Everything I own, destroyed,” he wrote on Twitter. “Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture. All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

Muniz, who is now hosting Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, then had to evacuate the hotel he was staying at after fire alarms went off.

However, the challenging few days appeared to strengthen Muniz’s bond with longtime love, Price, and he expressed his gratitude for her support on Twitter.

"Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this,” he wrote. “I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need."

Congrats to Muniz and Price on their engagement!

